Shah Rukh Khan is known for his witty self and recently, he flaunted the same by taking a dig at his own movies. At the trailer launch event of Marathi film Smile Please, SRK made a comment that appeared to be a direct jibe at his own failed movies of recent past.

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh first said that films are always inspired by someone, and praised director Vikram Phadnis for his work. Vikram said that his movie is inspired by his mother.

"I think there is a little bit of a biographical writer, director and producer in all of us, so some parts of our life always get reflected in some special films and I am sure that Vikram has made an extremely special film," Shah Rukh said at the event.

Then the superstar made a comment mocking his own choice of films in recent past. "Backstage, I asked Vikram 'whether you made a good film or not?' and with my current track record of films, I am no one who should ask him whether he has made a good film or not. But when you work for so many years, you can be a bit patronising," the actor said.

King Khan further said that he advised Vikram to make action or comedy films, but the director said he made this film from his heart. "So, I think there is no better film in the world when it comes from the heart, so I hope this film reaches everybody," the Zero actor added.

Although he still holds the status of being one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh's recent films did not do expected business at the box office. None of his recent movies could make the desired impact at the commercial circuits.