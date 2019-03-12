Madhavan's most-ambitious project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has got bigger and better after two big names from Hindi and South India decided to be part of the movie. Well, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil actor Suriya are going to act in the multilingual flick.

As per the reports, Shah Rukh Khan has agreed to do a guest appearance purely out of his friendship with Madhavan. It does not come really as a surprise as King Khan had earlier launched the trailer of Vikram Vedha.

Likewise, Maddy' close friend Suriya will be doing the same role in the Tamil version of the film. However, their characters and the length of their roles have not been revealed yet and it might be revealed at the later stage to surprise their fans.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biopic of Nambi Narayanan, a scientist and aerospace engineer. Being in-charge of cryogenics division in the ISRO, he was falsely charged with espionage following which he was arrested.

Two years later, all the charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty in 1998.

The movie was kick-started with Ananth Mahadevan helming the project and Madhavan co-directing the flick. But the latter took over the complete project at some stage, thus marking his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Madhavan's makeover has stunned cine-goers. He has dedicated over two years for the project and gone grey for the film and sports a beard. In total, he has three looks in the movie, depicting three stages of Nambi Narayanan's life.

Talking about the movie, Madhavan had wondered that the majority of the citizens are unaware of Nambi Narayanan. "I'm sure that 95 per cent of the country's population doesn't know Nambi Narayanan, which I think is a crime and the five per cent of the population that knows him doesn't know his entire story," he said.

The upcoming movie is being shot in Hindi, English and Tamil. It will be dubbed into other languages.