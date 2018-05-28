Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son Abram turned 5 on May 27. The actor's wife, Gauri, was the first one to share pictures of Abram on social media.

In the photos, Gauri can be seen cuddling up with Abram and giving him hugs and kisses. Abram looks absolutely adorable cuddling up with his mom. She captioned the picture: "Happy bday, my gorgeous..."

Shah Rukh took to Instagram to share a picture of Abram calling him his sunshine. He wrote: "My sunshine turns 5 yrs today but he thinks he is 9! Please don't tell him otherwise if u meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs & believe in their own lil dreams...& yeah, hug their papa a lot..."

The actor seems to be very attached to his three kids. Apart from Abram, Shah Rukh has also expressed his concern and love for his kids Aryan and Suhana.

The King Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Zero in the US along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Anand L. Rai and the teaser of the film has received a good response from the audience. The film's teaser showed Shah Rukh in a never-seen-before avatar that really surprised the fans, He will be playing a role of a vertically challenged man who is obsessed with Bollywood.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Anushka, and Katrina, the film has many special appearances by B-Town celebrities like Salman Khan, Sridevi, Rani Mukherji, Kajol, Karishma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is set to release on December 21.