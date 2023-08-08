Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charismatic personality, professionalism and humility. After the success of Pathaan, SRK is packed with several projects. From Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki to Atlee's Jawan; King Khan has some major projects lined up for released. Shah Rukh Khan shot for both the films simultaneously, hardly slept for even 4 hrs throughout the day, a co-star has revealed.

Aaliyah Qureishi popularly known as Jhalli will be seen in Jawan along with the Badshah of Bollywood. Jhalli has now revealed the kind of commitment and dedication SRK has towards his projects.

SRK's professional commitment

"Another thing that inspires me is his work ethic. At one point he was working double shifts- days doing Dunki and nights doing Jawan - for many, many days in a row and was functioning on around 4 hours of sleep a day," she told FPJ in an interview.

"I remember he once told me that if you believe in something 100% it will definitely come true, but there has to be no trace of doubt in your mind," she added. Jhalli plays the role of one of SRK's six girl squad in the film. Atlee's Jawan is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen in a double role in the film. He will be seen both as a father and a son.

Alia Bhatt's masterclass with Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar had recently revealed in an interview that Alia Bhatt had gone to Shah Rukh Khan to prepare for the song – Tum Kya Mile – in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. SRK, reportedly taught both Alia and Suhana Khan how to lip sync to the song and how to get the body language right.