Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer has been grabbing quite some buzz. The return of Karan Johar as the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani had set many expectations. And the audience seemed to have loved this version of Karan Johar 2.0. One of the biggest highlights of the film remained the song - Tum Kya Mile - sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh.

Alia took help from Shah Rukh Khan

The song reminded us a lot about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from various Dharma and YRF films. Now, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has revealed how Alia Bhatt went to Shah Rukh Khan to prepare for the song. "Alia had herself gone and visited Shah Rukh for a day to learn this, because she'd never done a song like this either, except a little bit of Ishq Wala Love in her first film," she said in an interview.

Vaibhavi Merchant spills the beans

Vaibhavi, who has also choreographed Humein to Loot Liya in Pathaan, revealed that it was challenging to make Ranveer Singh do this. "The only challenge was to make Ranveer do this. He's not done this lip-sync song, except for one with Priyanka Chopra in Gunday. Otherwise he's never done a love song where he's looking all dreamy, and looking at the heroine with dove eyes. I wanted to do an exercise of rehearsals with him," she added.

The ace choreographer went on to add that Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are the veterans of such kind of songs but it was a new challenge for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to do this. The song has received immense love from the audience and is touted as one of the biggest chartbusters of the year.