Although Shah Rukh Khan has not made any announcement regarding his upcoming movies or projects, it appears that the superstar has already been working on multiple projects.

It has been reported that after the debacle of Zero, SRK is currently not focusing on working in too many films with full fledged role, but he is working on other projects that will have him as producers or in special appearances. Shah Rukh is reportedly has six different projects in his kitty.

According to The Asian Age, director Shankar has approached the actor for a sci-fi film, which was first offered to Hrithik Roshan. Apart from this, he has also reportedly been planning things on other fronts.

"Shah Rukh has taken rights of a Spanish web series named Money Heist, and he may ask Sriram Raghavan to direct it as a film. Then there is a Rajkumar Hirani film, which he is said to be collaborating and co-producing. Another project in the offing, which he may co-produce, is a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali called Izhaar. When he met up with Tamil filmmaker Atlee in Chennai during a CSK vs KKR cricket match, it was rumoured that he may star in a Vijay film in a cameo. There is another rumour that he may also do a quid pro quo for R Madhavan by doing a cameo in his film Rocketry. Madhavan had acted in SRK's film Zero in an extended cameo opposite Anushka Sharma," the publication quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with an English short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Her first look from the film has recently been revealed.