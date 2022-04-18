Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan made a grand entry at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party. The duo chose to go with black and looked every bit of dapper. While SRK wore a pathani suit, Salman Khan came in his trademark shirt and jeans.

Shehnaaz Gill looked splendid as she attended the event. Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Ali Gony, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra, Tejaswwi Prakash were some other celebs who were invited to the event.

Who attended

The party was hosted at Mumbai's Taj Lands hotel. Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress, Sana Khan also attended the party with her husband. Karan and Tejaswwi were seen fixing each other's clothes and posing for the paps in an adorable moment. Shehnaaz Gill chose to go all white in a shimmery salwar suit. Her smile became the highlight of the evening.

Jasmin Bhasin and Ali turned heads with their stylish entry. Pratik Sehajpal was also one of the guests at the event. Gurmeet Chaudhary, who has recently welcomed his baby girl into the world, attended the event. The dapper dude made heads turn with his all-black look. Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Tammannah Bhatia, Aamna Sharif, Karan Singh Grover, Aayush and Aprita Khan Sharma were also present at the event.

The most popular iftaar party

Baba Siddique's iftaar party has become one of the most famous parties in Bollywood. It is always a night of celebrities, glamour and lots of food. The iftaar party was organized after two years owing to the pandemic and hence, it saw a packed house too.