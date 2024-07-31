Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly flown away to US after his eye surgery in India went wrong. A few months after he was admitted to the hospital following an episode of heat stroke, SRK was rushed to the US for an emergency eye operation. If reports are anything to go by, King Khan was supposed to get his cataract surgery done in the country, which didn't go as planned.

Shah Rukh Khan's eye treatment

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan was then flown away to the US for an emergency surgery. "Shah Rukh Khan had gone to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, July 29 for an eye treatment. The treatment didn't go as planned," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying. "SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage," the source further added.

This is the second time in the last few months that Shah Rukh Khan has been hospitalised. Back in May, during the Kolkata Knight Riders qualifier, the Dunki actor had to be rushed to a hospital in Ahmedabad following a heatstroke.

Juhi Chawla had then told the media, "Shah Rukh was unwell last night, but he is receiving care and was feeling significantly better by this evening. With God's grace, he should be back on his feet and cheering for the team in the stands during the finals."

Shah Rukh Khan's manager then shared an update thanking his fans and followers and wrote, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern. (folded hands emojis)."