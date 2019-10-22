Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal says that Shah Rukh Khan was her first crush because he ruined the concept of love for us. But she adds that her Mr Right should be like Ram and not like Krishna.

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal made her acting debut with Tiger Shroff's Bollywood movie Munna Michael in 2017. She forayed into Tollywood with Naga Chaitanya's Savyasachi. In 2019, she had two Telugu releases like Mr Majnu and iSmart Shankar, which have attained hit status at the box office. She currently has two Hindi projects like Ikka and Mask in her kitty.

Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to appear on Lakshmi Manchu's chat show Feet Up with the Stars, which will be streamed online soon. She has already shot for this episode and the makers have released some of its teasers, which shows her talking about her first crush, dating, dream partner, Valentine's Day and rejecting proposals from several boys in her life.

Why Valentine's Day is special?

Lakshmi Manchu asked Nidhhi whether she really started dating from the 4th standard. Reacting to her, she said, Ayyo! Do you know this? My first crush was my friend during the 4th standard and he is still my best friend. I used to date someone, whose birthday was on V-Day. My mom and dad's birthdays were on February 13 and 15, respectively. Those three days were like big celebrations for me. But that time is over now. I just get flowers and other gifts from fans and friends.

Is Nidhhi single or dating?

When asked about whether she started dating anyone after entering the film industry, Nidhhi said, "No! I have a boyfriend in Bangalore, but none of them are from the film industry. We knew each other for a long time. Whether we are on or off is the confusion. But now I feel he is off and I am 100 percent single. I am looking for a guy like Ram, funny and has six-packs."

Nidhhi's helpful rejection tips!

Talking about rejection, Nidhhi said, "None has rejected me because none has got that kind of guts." When asked about whether she rejected somebody, she added, "May Be!" Speaking about rejection tips, she said, "One needs to follow two things. Disconnecting is the first thing and I am a master in it. The second tip is to act dumb. 'That's what you mean? Shit! I didn't understand it.' These are my secrets."

First Crush

Talking about her crush, she said, "Shah Rukh Khan was my first crush. He has to be everyone's first crush. He ruined the concept of love for us."

When asked about prayers, she added, "I pray a lot and Hanumanji is my god. He is my wallpaper all time. I don't know why I feel connected, but I pray all gods. I recently went to Shirdi. I became very spiritual last year. I have become much matured in 25 years. Boys won't get mature fast. Hence I say I don't want boys, but need a man. I need a man like Ram. I don't need a man like Krishna because I had many people like him in the past.