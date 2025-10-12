Shah Rukh Khan remembers Dilip Kumar's wish to have a son like him at Filmfare 2025

At the 2025 Filmfare Awards, Shah Rukh Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Dilip Kumar. He recalled the time the veteran actor expressed his wish to have a son like him.

Reflecting on the special bond he shared with Dilip Sahab and Saira Banu, SRK said that their love and blessings have stayed with him throughout his journey in the film industry. The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards paid an emotional tribute to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar. The iconic actor was posthumously honoured with the Cine Icon Award. Saira Banu, who was unable to attend the ceremony, entrusted Shah Rukh Khan to accept the prestigious award on her behalf.

In his speech, the 'Dilwale' actor shared, "I fully respect, understand, this amazing privilege, that Saira ji thought I am worthy enough to accept the award on Mr. Dilip's behalf. When I first came to Mumbai, Dilip Sahab and Saira ji welcomed me into their home. Dilip Sahab placed his hand on my head and said, 'Saira, if we had a son, he would have been like this.' That blessing has stayed with me all my life," SRK recalled. "Every step of my journey in this industry, I have carried that blessing in my heart. That was his greatness, and that was Saira ji's love."

SRK added, "Ladies and gentlemen, the greatest icon, the legendary actor, the one who has defined what acting is in this country, not only the era that he reigned and worked in, but eras down the line till today, every actor and actress follows the path that Mr. Dilip has laid. It's a big honour and like Jaya aunty just said, it's a big privilege to be standing here and accepting an award on behalf of Saira ji for the legendary and the greatest of them all, the late Mr. Dilip Kumar. Thank you so much. Thank you Filmfare."

On Saira Banu ji’s request, Shah Rukh Khan accepts the Unmatched Legacy Award for the legendary Dilip Kumar. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/atlEvXdZeR — Nidhi (@SrkianNidhiii) October 11, 2025

The award night also celebrated other pillars of Indian cinema. Veteran actress Zeenat Aman was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while the same accolade was awarded posthumously to the renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal.