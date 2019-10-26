Who could've thought that a lower middle-class Delhi boy named Shah Rukh Khan would come to Mumbai in search of fulfilling his dream and become one of the biggest superstars of the country. He recently said that he never thinks of himself as a star and hates behaving like one in his hometown. Time and again, SRK has repeated that Delhi can never go out of him and you would be surprise to know that he was once arrested in initial days in the industry and had to spend a few hours in prison.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the media tends to run behind a star and want to keep a track of everything he does. From criticising his performances to bringing out some of the interesting anecdotes of their lives to rumours surrounding them, media plays an important role in making or breaking of a Bollywood star. And Shah Rukh Khan, being kind of an impulsive person, was once very unhappy with a magazine editor for allegedly spreading lies about him in one of his written articles.

Shah Rukh Khan said that he got disturbed after reading the article.

"I was new (in the film industry), so I used to react to every news item -- whatever appeared. And thankfully, there was no social media back then. Just the magazines and stuff. I got very angry and I called up the editor and I said, 'You wrote this'. He said 'But listen can you just take it... it's just a joke'. So I said, 'I don't find it funny'. So I went down to the office and I misbehaved a lot and...", Shah Rukh Khan remembered screaming a lot and threatening to hit people in a hour-long conversation during an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman on Netflix.

He was then arrested.

"I was shooting a film and the cops came. They sat down very sweetly and said, 'we have a few questions to ask you'. I said, 'do you want me to pack and we can chat in my car?' Because I always assume anyone who meets me is a fan (laughs). They said, "no, we want you to come in our car!" said SRK.

They took him to the police station and when he saw the small prison cell, he pleaded with the cops to let him go.

"It was a small little prison. With all, you know, human faeces and ugh... it was really bad," he added.

After getting out on bail, he even called the editor and said: "Now I'm in jail, and I'm not scared. Now you be very scared."

(With IANS Inputs)