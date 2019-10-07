Back in the 90s, the friendship saga between the two emerging stars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, had become the most talked about topic in the industry. The two had even worked together in movies like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Har Dil jo Pyaar Karega and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. But their friendship suffered a huge dent when a drunken Salman had angrily stormed the sets of SRK's home production Chalte Chalte which was supposed to star Salman's ex-lover Aishwarya Rai in the lead.

The year was 2002 and by then, Shah Rukh and Aishwarya, both had become very popular in the industry. Their chemistry in Devdas was loved by all. The two had even worked together in Josh wherein they played the role of siblings but Salman was ready to see his ex-lover and good friend together on the big screen. After Salman's ruckus on the sets of Chalte Chalte, SRK had decided to remove Aishwarya from the project without any explanation.

A few years later, Salman and SRK became friends again after sharing a cold war and even hugged each other at Farah Khan's pre-wedding ceremony in 2004. But the two again fell apart when they SRK had turned down Salman's offer to make a guest appearance in Main Aur Mrs Khanna while Salman had accepted SRK's offer to make a guest appearance in Om Shanti Om.

And the last straw was the infamous brawl between the two that took place at Katrina Kaif's birthday bash in 2008. Salman and SRK allegedly had hurled abuses and beat up each other. The fight had left the industry divided.

In the same year, SRK had said in an interview that Salman was angry with him because he refused his film offer. However, Salman later said that he had never offered him the film and had said, "Shah Rukh was like my brother. He used to call me sir, sir during his struggling days. I have seen SRK go from door to door asking for work. He has become a different person now."

In 2010, when Salman was asked about his reconciliation with Shah Rukh, he had said that only God can come and make them friends again. Later, in 2011, SRK had apologised to Salman on Koffee With Karan and said, "If Salman is angry with me, it's 100% my fault." But Salman debunked his apology and said that it was made just to raise the TRP of Karan's show.

Cut to present, Salman and Shah Rukh are the bestest of the best buddies in the B-Town and we hope they go a long way.