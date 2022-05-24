Shah Rukh Khan is all set to dominate and own the big screen again. After a long hiatus, King Khan would be back with some of the most anticipated projects. While he is producing some, he would also be seen teaming up with ace directors for a couple of them. With 9 big releases, 2022 – 23 belong to SRK. Let's take a look.

Pathaan: First and foremost, Pathaan. SRK would be seen along with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in this spy thriller. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has Khan in a beefed up look. The leaked pictures of SRK flaunting his chiselled abs have already left the internet swooning. The film is slated for release on Jan 25, 2023.

Lion: Another sure shot blockbuster that has landed in SRK's kitty is this one. The Badshah of Bollywood would be seen collaborating with South filmmaker Atlee where he would be seen playing double role. Nayanthara has been roped in against the actor in the much-anticipated project.

Dunki: It has been a dream of SRK fans to see him collaborate with ace director Raj Kumar Hirani. The social comedy which is reportedly based on immigration also pairs Taapsee Pannu with Khan for the first time. The film will be released on Dec 22, 2023.

Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra: In both these projects, starring Aamir Khan - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly playing a cameo.

Tiger 3: Our long awaited wish of seeing Salman and Shah Rukh Khan on the bigscreen come together would finally be fulfilled with this one. Shah Rukh would be seen in a special role in the film.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: In R Madhavan's film on S. Nambi Narayanan, Shah Rukh Khan would be seen playing the role of a journalist. The film is slated for release in July 2022.

Operation Khukhri: It would be one stellar of a show to watch Shah Rukh Khan play a war hero. Operation Khukri, which is based on Indian Army's operation with the same name will be directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.