Arjun Kapoor's response to a reporter talking about "one woman for one man" has taken over the internet. It was at the launch of MTV show Nishedh Season 2 that a reporter's question irked Kapoor. However, without losing his cool, the Kapoor lad tried his best to reason with him. The Ishaqzaade actor's response has won over the internet.

The baffling question

The reporter asked Arjun, "Our country's identity, our country's strong culture — where one should not have sex before marriage — why do you think before or after the wedding, there should be multiple partners or have open sex because India's identity is one man one woman. We live once, we die once, and we marry also only once."

What Arjun said

Responding to him, Indiatimes quoted Arjun saying, "Shah Rukh Khan is not India's identity." He further went on to add, "In a person's life, there are many highs and lows. You meet lots of people, you explore a lot of relationships. When you decide to get married, it is a bigger deal than perhaps not being married. Being in a relationship is a bigger deal but not as big as marriage. There are processes to reach that stage. Before that, if you are curious, you want to discover life, aap uss pehle insaan se milke ye nahi decide kar sakte ke issi se shaadi hogi."

Arjun also told the reporter that when he asks something about "multiple partners", this is not a "video game" but its all about emotions. He added that one should ask logical questions. Arjun often gets trolled for Malaika Arora. It was after Malaika's separation from husband, Arbaaz Khan that the two made their relationship official.