The world is surrounded by the dark clouds of coronavirus and every day, our frontline warriors are trying to fight it. Due to the massacre of Covid-19, people are helpless and are compelled to be at home for their own safety. The Indian government has also extended the lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 14, 2020, till May 3, 2020.

To bring positivity and hope amid the pandemic, a special event has been organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and advocacy organisation Global Citizen, along with Lady Gaga to applaud healthcare staff in their fight against the coronavirus, which was also joined by Shah Rukh Khan.

The event named 'One World: Together At Home' was not a fundraiser and was joined by many superstars and celebrities across the world. Taking the platform, Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has also urged the Indian citizens to come together and fight this deadly disease.

In the video released by Global Citizen in collaboration with Brut, Shah Rukh Khan, in a pre-recorded video, appeals people to take action and says he is looking to people who can contribute to the world leaders, especially the hottest areas. "Right now, I'm working with the people, to provide equipments, quarantine centres, food and essential to patients, hospitals and home," said King Khan, urging the masses, to contribute and help the nation. "I love you, stay strong," said SRK while signing off.

The message by King Khan for the Covid-19 battle, we are all together

SRK fans have been gushing about King Khan ever since the video has been released. People have been sharing his video and spreading positivity, just like their favourite star has asked them too. Hashtags #TogetherAtHome and #GlobalCitizen are also trending on Twitter. Even international singer Lady Gaga got excited to see King Khan on the screen.

Lady Gaga cheering as SRK comes up on her TV screen with the important message, is totally how all of us felt on seeing him

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, vocalist Vishal Mishra along with Indo-Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, and singer Lisa Mishra also joined the virtual event.