Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan and actor-producer Sajid Khan's mother, Menka Irani, passed away on July 26 due to prolonged illness in Mumbai. Reports indicate that Menaka had been struggling with health issues for some time. The tragedy happened just a few days after Irani's 79th birthday celebration.

Menaka Irani was not only the mother of the Khan siblings but also the sister of acclaimed child actors Daisy Irani and Honey Irani. She had a brief acting career, appearing in the 1963 film Bachpan alongside her sister Daisy.

On Friday, several Bollywood and TV actors reached Farah Khan's residence to offer their condolence and last respects.

From Rani Mukerji, Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Mc Stan, Neelam Kothari, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shilpa Shetty among others were papped entering Farah Khan's residence.

Farah Khan came to see off SRK and Gauri as they visited her residence to pay their last respects after the demise of her mother Menaka Irani

On Friday late at night, Farah's dear friends Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan were seen at Farah's home to pay their last tributes.

In another clip, Shah Rukh and Gauri were seen exiting Farah's house with her. Shah Rukh hugged Farah Khan before stepping out. He blew her a kiss and waved as they went in separate cars.

Farah was seen in a blue shirt and pants. Shah Rukh was seen in a white shirt, denim, and shoes. He also carried a sling bag. Gauri wore a green and white outfit. Suhana opted for a black sweatshirt and trousers.

Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also seen with them.

Another clip shows emotional Farah Khan getting teary-eyed as she sat in the car.

Farah Khan penned a heartfelt note on her mother's birthday

On July 12, 2024, Farah Khan took to social media and shared a picture posing with her mother. She penned a beautiful heartfelt post for her mother. She wrote, "We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation of how much i love my mom Menka.. she's been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. a sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries."