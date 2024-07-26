Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan and actor-producer Sajid Khan's mother, Menka Irani, died on July 26 due to prolonged illness in Mumbai. The news of her demise came just a few days after Irani's 79th birthday celebration.

Menaka Irani was not only the mother of the Khan siblings but also the sister of acclaimed child actors Daisy Irani and Honey Irani. She had a brief acting career, appearing in the 1963 film Bachpan alongside her sister Daisy. Reports indicate that Menaka had been struggling with health issues for some time.

Several Bollywood and TV actors reached Farah Khan's residence to offer their condolence and last respects.

Rani Mukerji, Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Mc Stan, Neelam Kothari, and Shilpa Shetty among others were papped entering Farah Khan's residence.

On July 12, 2024, Farah Khan took to social media and shared a picture posing with her mother. She penned a beautiful heartfelt post for her mother. She wrote, "We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation of how much i love my mom Menka.. she's been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. a sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries.

Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home ♥️ can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. i Lov u♥️"