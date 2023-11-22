It was raining celebrities at the India vs Australia final world cup match. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan to Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan; several celebrities had flown down to Ahmedabad to witness the match. PM Modi had also arrived to watch the match.

Shah Rukh Khan's kind gesture

India might have lost out the trophy but one gesture of SRK has taken over social media. In a video doing the rounds, Shah Rukh Khan could be seen taking empty cups, plates from Asha Bhosle's hands and walking away to dispose it off. The sweet gesture was caught on camera and one couldn't stop raving about SRK being the gentleman he is. Many were amused to see SRK's humble action and took to social media to praise the actor.

The only heartwarming scene I have seen in the #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/NE7ezL3aEp — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 19, 2023

SRK's message for team India

After India's loss, Shah Rukh Khan penned a long note for the Indian cricket team. He wrote, "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It's a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today....but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket...u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation."