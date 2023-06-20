Shah Rukh Khan has heaped praise on long time friend Karan Johar over the magnificent teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer marks the return of Karan Johar on the director's chair. The film also stars veteran stars like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film promises to be an out-and-out family entertainer that portrays an epic love story.

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to shower the teaser with his love and adulation. "Wow Karan 25 years as a filmmaker. You've come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from 4 heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud," Shah Rukh wrote.

Bollywood goes gaga

Bollywood celebs too heaped praise on the film's teaser. Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Soni Razdan, Sidharth Malhotra, Retiesh Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia, Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and many other celebs took to social media to express their happiness and appreciation for the magnum opus teaser.

Social media reacts

Netizens were bowled over the teaser and had the bestest things to say about it. While some called it the return of Karan Johar, many called it the return of Bollywood itself. People went nostalgic and couldn't stop relating Alia Bhatt – Ranveer Singh's chemistry to that of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The film is slated for release on July 28.