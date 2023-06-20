The magnum opus teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is finally here! The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer looks grand, opulent and every bit of a true love story. The out-and-out family entertainer promises to be the biggest entertainer of the year and rightly so! The film also stars legendary artists like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and more.

The larger than life teaser

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani teaser is making people go gaga on social media. Needless to mention, the teaser grabbed its spot in the top trends within minutes after it was shared. With high on love, emotions, family moments, grand sets and Karan Johar's romance tadka; the film has reminded many of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham as well. Let's take a look at what social media has to say.

Social media reactions

"It's a proper Dharma movie," wrote one user. "Ranveer, Alia look like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol," another user wrote. "Reminds of K3G," came one more comment. "New age SRK and Kajol," opined a social media user. "What Bollywood once used to be," wrote a netizen. "Bollywood is officially back," another netizen wrote.

"Wow can't wait," commented an Instagram user. "This looks big," another Instagram user wrote. "Bigger than better," came one more comment. "Great comeback for Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar," one more netizen wrote. "This is epic," was another one of the comments on the teaser. The film marks Karan Johar's return to the directorial seat. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated for its grand release on July 28.