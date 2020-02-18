Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have given Bollywood some of the most loved movies. Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Duplicate, Paheli, Bhootnath, Om Shanti Om being some of them.

Apart from the fact that the duo has always ensured box office success and was touted as a hit jodi, the two have also been closest friends.

Shah Rukh and Juhi had even partnered and opened a production house together, but, when a rough patch hit their friendship, Juhi decided to let go of the partnership.

"I think Shah Rukh and I have remained friends because we stopped being business partners. I realise it's impossible to mix business with friendship.

Our relationship did go through a rough patch. When I realized our friendship was suffering because of the partnership I chose to keep the friendship and let the business partnership go.

Today after a long gap we're again together in the IPL. Let's hope nothing goes wrong. I got to meet him at the match recently after so long. He has no time for friends like me," Times of India quoted Juhi saying.

SRK stood like a pillar for Juhi

"I lost my mother while shooting for Duplicate. We had reached Prague and it was Karan's [Johar] birthday the next day, so my mother and I bought a gift for him."

Next morning, before I went for the shoot, she left for a walk and never came back. It was very traumatic because just a day before we had reached there and three days later after she met with an accident, we were bringing her back in a coffin.

"It was devastating for me. He was the person who consoled me, as he had seen his parents pass away before that and knew the pain of losing a parent. So, he was trying to make me laugh and forget things. I went through the mourning period but then I realised that the only way to come back to life was to go back to work and I did go back for Duplicate and Yes Boss—both were with Shah Rukh."

Soon, I would look forward to the day because I knew I'd see him [SRK] there and somehow he'll be fun and I'll forget for that while what has happened and be okay with it as a bad dream. So in a way, he was special because he could just help me through that very difficult time of my life. So I have bitter sweet memories of this film," Juhi told Hindustan Times.