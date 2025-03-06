Mika Singh has moved into his 99th home. The singer-composer has revealed that he has finally moved into his 99th home which he had purchased back in 2011. Mika added that Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, designed the home but had put one condition for doing so. The Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer revealed that Gauri agreed to do the house on the condition that Mika wouldn't question her.

Shah Rukh Khan got him scared

Mika mentioned that he had purchased the house back in 2011 but it got embroiled in some legal cases and he finally got its possession in 2018. The singer confessed that Shah Rukh Khan had warned him about getting his star wife onboard for designing the interiors.

Mika recalled SRK saying, "Nahi yaar, bohot lootegi tumhe, bohot mehenga karegi.' Jaan bhoojh ke dara rahe the mujhe." (No man! She would rob you, will be very expensive. He was intentionally scaring me)

Mika also revealed how Gauri Khan had one condition for doing the home - 'whatever I do, you can't question me'. He waited for two years to get the house done by Gauri Khan and the result left him surprised.

Gauri Khan's design

"All my houses are decorated with brown and beige, but in the middle of this one, she added a green sofa. It took her almost two years to finish, and I never questioned her. I didn't even visit while she was working on it, but the result of my patience speaks for itself," he told Pinkvilla. "Jo maine intazaar kara do saal, iska aapne result dekhka hai. (The two years I waited for, you have now seen the result)," he added.

Mika also said in the same interview that he didn't intend to buy so many houses but hopes to buy his 100th soon.