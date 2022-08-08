Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is a heartthrob of millions. The actor makes sure he treats his fans with love, especially on various special occasions. As much as SRK is nice to his fans, he equally gives it back to those who cross their limits, especially when around his kids.

Recently, SRK seemed to be in no mood to tolerate his fan's nuisance behaviour. The actor along with his sons Aryan and Abram was spotted at the airport while returning to Mumbai from London where he was shooting for his upcoming movie Dunki.

It was here at the airport when a fan who couldn't believe his luck, crossed his limits and straight away held SRK's hand while clicking a selfie. SRK who definitely did not expect such an out-of-the-blue reaction visibly got miffed with him.

Aryan who noticed all of this, came forward and held his father by the arm in such a way to calm him down before things turned ugly. Seems like the boy very well knows how to control a situation before it turns problematic, especially in front of the paparazzi.

Watch the video here.

The latter half of 2021 was no less a nightmare for SRK after the entire Aryan Khan fiasco. The worried father was seen running pillar to post to make sure his son was bailed out of jail and was freed from the legal mess. After spending almost 28 days in jail, all charges against Aryan Khan were dropped by NCB, further giving him a clean chit in the case.

On the work front, SRK will be seen returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of 4 long years. The actor will be seen in three big films namely Pathaan directed by Sidharth Anand which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee, which also stars Nayanthara, and finally, Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. For the uninitiated, SRK's daughter Suhana Khan will be seen making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's next film The Archies. The movie will also release in 2023.