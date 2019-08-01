Veteran actor Gulshan Grover aka Bad Man has not only been one of the most popular antagonists in Bollywood, he has also done a number of Hollywood movies. Grover credits his career in the west to Shah Rukh Khan.

Grover narrated an incident explaining how Shah Rukh supported and helped him pursue his Hollywood debut during the making of Yes Boss.

"Shah Rukh and I were working in director Aziz Mirza's movie Yes Boss (1997) and that time, I had got selected for a Hollywood movie The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo (1997) to play the main antagonist. It was the final call for me to come to Hollywood and sign the film. I was in a big dilemma and before turning down the offer, I went to Shah Rukh and made him read the script. He insisted that I should take the first flight to Hollywood," Bollywood Hungama quoted Grover as saying.

Not just this, SRK even took the responsibility to convince the director and producers to let go Grover. "I was so scared thinking the director would sue me for doing this or cut my salary for making the loss. But Shah Rukh said, 'Tu ja, agar tereko kisika phone aaya bhi, you come and catch me. I will handle the situation here. You go my friend, sign this film and make us proud. I owe my Hollywood career to Shah Rukh Khan. He gave wings to my dreams. If he would not have pushed me that night to take the first flight for Hollywood, this would not have happened," he added.

Grover has worked in Hollywood films like Prisoners of the Sun, Desperate Endeavors and Blind Ambition.