Filmmaker Karan Johar, who was one of the guests at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), has said that Shah Rukh Khan fully represents the term super-stardom.

The tenth year celebrations of the IFFM began at Melbourne's Central Business District on August 8. Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Sriram Raghavan, Rima Das, Zoya Akhtar were present on the occasion. IFFM Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange introduced the festival at the opening press conference.

Shah Rukh Khan, the guest of honour, was received with great love by the audience. Addressing the event, the superstar recalled the shooting of Chak De India in Melbourne.

He said, "Many years ago in 2006-07, I came here when I was a rising superstar giving hit after hit films. And now, I am back here again, still a rising superstar not making as many hit films (chuckles), as much as I would want to do so."

SRK added, "I thank everyone for the opportunity to speak here. When I was shooting for Chak De in the city, I used to play Trivial (a game) with crew members on set. Because of being an Indian film actor, we often feel localised. It's thus heartening that because of the Indian diaspora - the second generation of Indians here (people like Mitu) Indian cinema is getting noticed. It's extremely gratifying and makes every Indian proud. I speak for everyone on the dais today that we are happy to be here."

Karan Johar, a longtime collaborator and dear friend SRK, later addressed the gathering and spoke about the overarching theme of courage. KJo said, "I have to start by thanking Mitu who has been such a strong force right through the festival. It's not the films but the people behind the festival who make it what it is."

Talking about programme list of the IIFM, Karan Johar said, "The When I see this fantastic panel and we say the theme is courage, I say the panel is reflective of the glorious courage of our films and changing face of Indian cinema. It represents three feature films that have changed the way we look at Indian cinema and how it has travelled across the globe and will continue to do so."

Karan Johar added, "There is Super Deluxe, Andhadhun and Gully Boy. All of these have appealed not only to the diaspora but to international audiences across the globe, making Indian cinema so proud."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar said that the term super-stardom came into existence with Shah Rukh Khan. He said "What to say about Shah Rukh Khan, he fully represents super-stardom. I firmly believe, in the era we belonged to, the term is understood because of him. It's not just about his large heart but his tremendous presence and aura.

KJo concluded, "The fact that he is an outstanding actor is hugest icing on the cake. I look forward to my time here and all the selection of movies is on point and resonant with the theme of courage."