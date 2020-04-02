Shah Rukh Khan who owns a chain of brands such as, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation, and Red Chillies VFX has announced several fund measures to support the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal in their fight against COVID-19. He also said that his initial focus is on three cities, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, and will eventually reach out to other states as well. Mumbai is the city where the actor presently resides, Delhi happens to be the hometown of the actor and Shah Rukh Khan happens to be the brand ambassador of Bengal.

"This crisis is not going to pass in a hurry, it will take its time and its toll on all of us. It will also show us that there isn't really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another. There's nothing more obvious in the spread of this pandemic, than the fact that each one of us is inextricably connected to each other, without any distinction. So, while we do whatever we can to support each other in our own small ways, the compassion we show to those who are likely to face the most brutal brunt of both, the pandemic and its economic consequences, will define us as a generation and as a Nation," he mentioned in his statement.

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He recently produced the film Kamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra. His debut work Circus is back on television screens amidst lockdown.