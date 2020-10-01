Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo, this is precisely what the fans of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are singing and jumping with joy. Not only did the team win against Rajasthan Royals tonight but the fans were in for a treat as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in the stands during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Dubai International Stadium.

SRK cheering for his team KKR and fans can't concentrate on the match

SRK with his elder son Aryan was spotted watching his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Millions of fans all across the globe saw this beautiful sight and started clicking pictures of their TV screen and shared it on Twitter. And in no time the shift from the nail biting intriguing match moved to SRK and his charming persona.

Why should we stay behind, SRK like always looked uber cool and dapper flaunting his dimpled smile. And still, when we look at him, our heart says, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Tum Nahi samjhoge'—coming back to SRK's attire.

SRK's ensemble is on point

Shah Rukh Khan was sporting long hair, a beanie cap and stylish shades. Like always, the actor boosted the morale of the players of his team. In comparison, Aaryan wore a lavender sweatshirt that has KKR's logo. Several pictures are floating on the Twitter with candid snapshots of the father-son duo.

The official handle of KKR shared a candid picture of SRK wearing a mask and watching the match.

SRK didn't flout any norms and was seen wearing his mask when required.

A video of Shah Rukh Khan at the ground was shared on Twitter by the official handle of IPL with the caption, "King Khan is in the house, cheering for his lads."

We always knew SRK would grace his presence.

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore had earlier mentioned that SRK would be present at the game on Wednesday. During a Facebook Live, Venky had said, "I think we can confirm that. You will see King Khan coming into the Dubai Stadium, and I think that will serve as some additional motivation for the players. It is wonderful to have him. He has been itching to get out here and come and be part of the game."

Check out how Twitter reacted while they were watching the match and spotted the actor in the stadium.

The reason why KKR is a brand and hugely loved all over the globe has graced the match tonight. ??



The KING is here..baby! @iamsrk ?#SRK #KKRvsRR #RRvKKR #ipl2020 pic.twitter.com/7G3J30kQ1v — That Bullish Guy #KKRHaiTaiyaar ?✌ (@i_Prathit) September 30, 2020

KKR won by 37 runs

KKR battled their way to 174 for six after being sent in to bat first by RR captain Steve Smith. For KKR, Shubamn Gill top-scored with 47 off 34 balls, giving a great start to the two-time champions.

For Royals, Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers. He got the crucial wickets of Gill and Dinesh Karthik and finished with 2 for 18.

We can't wait to see SRK watch yet another match in Dubai stands, what say SRKians?