Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 today and wishes have poured in from all quarters. While followers are rejoicing outside Mannat, his fans all across the globe are celebrating the day. Bollywood too has poured in wishes for King Khan and #HappyBirthdaySRK is among the biggest trends on Twitter.

Let's take a look at who said what:

Malaika Arora: "23 years back was a fan girl n I continue to be one .Seeing you through all these years and how you carry yourself has not just been a pleasure but also Inspiring. How you strive tirelessly to make everyday and every year better for people around you is beyond amazing. This year... this day is extra special, this day is extra sweet and I hope it always remains that way cos you deserve it all. Now and forever!!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk"

Twitter

Karan Johar: "I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time …. I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol… not realising i was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life , my career and my very being ….his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact … but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… an unmatchable father … a rock solid husband … a loving brother and an indispensable friend …. He is all that and so much more …Love you so much Bhai … may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way…. Happy birthday!

Kareena Kapoor: "Forever ruling hearts. Happy Birthday SRK."

Instagram

Anushka Sharma: "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh. May you shine brightest always."

Madhuri Dixit: "Happy Birthday to the most humble and charming Shahrukh. May you live a long and happy life."

Ayushmann Khurrana: Happy birthday Shah sir. Aap aur aapka pariwar salamat rahe. Nikli hai dil se ye dua (Hope you and your family stay safe. This is the wish that has come from my heart)."

Simi Garewal: "Happy birthday dear @iamsrk! That you've weathered both storms & success with such grace is a testament to your character & dignity. You have a soul connection with millions, unlike anyone else. You have the right to be a legend. What a bright light u are SRK. Just keep shining.."

Jaideep Ahlawat: "Aap Nire Ishq ho" … I still remember this Day … Got Star-Struck first time in my life but You being You made sure that I feel relaxed before this scene. I still get star struck whenever I meet or see you. Thank you for everything KING SRK. Happy B'day Sir @iamsrk".

Filmmaker duo Abbas Mustan wrote a simple message. "Dear Shahrukh bhai @iamsrk wishing you a very happy birthday...God bless you with best of everything in life. Lots of love," the message read.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said that he only has love for him in his heart. "Our forever favourite!!!! Happy Birthday Dearest @iamsrk - we only have love for you in our hearts . #HappyBirthdaySRK @geneliad."

Mrunal Thakur dropped a picture with SRK and captioned it: "Happy Birthday SRK."

Actress Nimrat Kaur wrote: "Happy birthday to the man where the buck stops. Here's to grace, class and all things blessed...#HappyBirthdaySRK."

Musician Vishal Dadlani said "stay strong" to SRK. "Happy Birthday, @iamsrk May your open arms always be a metaphor for an India that includes all. Stay strong," Dadlani added.

Rahul Dev wrote: "Here's wishing the 'Shah' of entertainment, @iamsrk a very happy, healthy and blessed birthday...#HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukh Khan."

Shah Rukh's 'Chennai Express' co-star Nikitin Dheer thanked the star for being "gracious". "Happy Birthday Shah Sir, thank you for being as gracious as you are. Wish you health and happiness! Love and respect always @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK."

Actress Aahana Kumra called SRK her inspiration. "Happiest birthday @iamsrk! May you always be my inspiration to entertain, to work hard, your humility and above all your dignity! God bless you and your family! Have a great year!"