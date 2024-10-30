Shah Rukh Khan's 59th birthday is going to be a gala affair. Gauri Khan is making sure that SRK rings in his 59th birthday in style and has planned a grand extravaganza. Shah Rukh will be celebrating his 59th birthday on November 2 and Gauri is making sure the event grabs headlines for days to come. If reports are anything to go by, the celebrity wife and businesswoman has sent out over 250 invites to the industry people.

Who all to attend

From Karan Johar, Bachchans, Kapoors to the Khans; the who's who of the industry has received the invite to join the gala birthday party. From Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and many more celebs are expected to join in the celebration.

Gift for his fans

Not just this, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to give his fans a treat by announcing his next with Suhana Khan titled – King. Videos of Shah Rukh Khan's palatial home, Mannat, has been lit up for the big day and also for Diwali. SRK came back to the industry after a long hiatus of four years and delivered back-to-back hits.

From Pathaan to Jawaan, King Khan's films smashed box office with new records and breaking the old ones. "I think I have a little happiness from the audience this year because I worked (again) after a long time. I love awards, I'm greedy about awards. I just want to tell you it's good to be back," he had said after winning an award.