Shah Rukh Khan recently attended a high-profile wedding in Delhi and stole everyone's thunder. SRK took to the stage to perform on some of his iconic numbers. The actor also complimented the bride on how she looked. King Khan recited dialogues from his film – Jab Tak Hai Jaan – to praise her beauty on her most special day.

Shah Rukh Khan compliments the bride

"I really want to tell you that you look very beautiful. Mashallah, really beautiful. Looking at you, I just want to say 'Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyan...' (The fun in your eyes)," the Pathaan actor said. This left everyone in the crowd cheering for the bride and the superstar. Shah Rukh Khan also taught the groom how to compliment a beautiful woman like his bride.

The video was shared by the bride's makeup artist. "@iamsrk You made my day, with the way you complimented my bride Harshita, on the way she looked, On her most special day! My hard work paid off! For the day," the MUA wrote. Social media went berserk as soon as the video was shared. Many complimented the MUA and there were many who couldn't stop asking how much did SRK charge for the performance.

Netizens react

"How much did he charge for the performance?" asked a user. "That must have been a fat paycheque for SRK," another user opined. "Oh so someone actually lived my dream / delulu thoughts," read a comment. "Bride must be thanking her stars for being born into such a family who has srk as their friend," another person commented. "I would have left my groom and gone to srk I mean just look at him," was one more of the comments.