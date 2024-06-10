Shah Rukh Khan has always been media friendly. However, he has made his public appearances limited and less accessible since 2021. Now, a famous paparazzo has revealed that the reason behind the same is SRK being angry with the media for how they handled Aryan Khan's drugs case, where he was acquitted as non-guilty.

Why is SRK angry with media?

Paparazzo Varinder Chawla told Hindi Rush that when Pathaan released back in 2023, they caught Shah Rukh Khan seemingly being angry on camera. However, when his team brought the video to him, he decided not to use it and called up SRK's PR to inform that they wouldn't be using it. He also apologised to the team and SRK for invading his privacy.

The reason?

"You will not believe me, soon after my call, I quickly received a call from SRK's manager who first thanked me and then informed me that Shah Rukh wanted to speak to me. I was in shock. From running behind his car to get a glimpse of him to getting a call from him, it seemed too unreal. I said, 'anytime'. We spoke for over five minutes. After speaking to him, I realised his love for his children, his son Aryan Khan," Chawla told the website.

"I too have children, if people went around talking ill and negative things about my children, I too would feel sad. He was so sad, and upset back then, we didn't care about that. We just kept complaining that SRK doesn't give us photos and always hides his face. He is mad at the media for what they did to his son," the paparazzo added.