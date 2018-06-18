The legendary duo of Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have given amazing films in the past like Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, Paheli, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gum and others.

After Bhootnath Returns (2014) the actors will soon be working together but not as actors. According to the reports by Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh and Big B will reunite to work a crime-thriller titled Badla. Shah Rukh will be producing the film while Big B will star in the movie with Taapsee Pannu. The film will be directed by Sujoy Gosh.

The director told Mumbai Mirror, "When you get an actor like Amitabh Bachchan, half your battle is won as he's every director's delight and I'm extremely excited to direct him. Also, I have been trying to work with Taapsee for a while. This is the perfect story to collaborate with her on. My excitement is doubled now that the film is being produced by SRK. I couldn't have asked for a better team and now it is time for work."

Sujoy also revealed that the film will be a Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest (2014).

Talking about the collaboration with the actors the director said, "I thought it was superlative material for AB Sir and pitched it to him. Taapsee was already on board, SRK also loved the source material and the collaboration happened seamlessly."

"This is my first film with Taapsee and after the shoot finished, I'll get her some mental help. AB sir is cool, the coolest of them all," he added.

When the director was asked whether Shah Rukh would make any special appearance in the film, Sujoy replied, "SRK is the producer but like hell, I am going to stop him from making an appearance."

We can only wait and hope we get to see Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan together on screen.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with his upcoming film Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Anand L. Rai and will release December 21, 2018.

Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.