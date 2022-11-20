Bollywood celebs and their love for all things fancy is not hidden from anyone. From luxurious automobiles, properties abroad to gigantic homes in Mumbai, everything makes as much buzz as their movies. Let's take a look at some of our top Bollywood actors, their net worth and the gigantic homes they live in.

Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably the biggest superstar of the millennium. As per reports, SRK's net worth is over Rs 5,100 crore (estimated value). SRK has worked in over 80 films and has won numerous awards. Shah Rukh Khan's home in Mumbai – Mannat – is one of the major tourist spots.

The mansion is a grade 3 heritage villa. SRK had his eyes on the property ever since he came to Mumbai and he finally bought it in 2001. From vintage art to modern and chic vibe, the mansion is nothing less than a piece of art.

Akshay Kumar: With each passing decade, Akshay Kumar has become busier and richer. One of the most sought after actors in the industry, Akshay's net worth is said to be close to a whopping Rs. 500 crore. Akshay owns several properties in India and abroad. Akshay and Twinkle's home in Mumbai is nothing less than a dream. With lush gardens, flower gardens, expansive lawn to state-of-the-art décor; the couple call it their palace and rightly so!

Shahid Kapoor: With his choice of projects, Shahid has created a niche for himself in the industry. With a massive net worth of Rs 258 crore approximately, the Haider actor boasts of having several high-end automobiles and properties. Shahid and Mira recently moved into their new home worth Rs 56 crore. It not only offers a stunning view of Mumbai's skyline but also spread across 8,625 sq. ft.

Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood's own Greek God, Hrithik Roshan has started a new phase of life. The Vikram Vedha actor has reportedly bought a two apartments on the Juhu-Versova link road for ₹97.50 crore. Renovation work is going on in full swing at the apartments where Hrithik is planning to move in with Saba Azad. Hrithik's net worth is said to be Rs 2745 crore approximately. Hrithik also has a Santorini-themed sea-facing home in the Juhu area. Take a look at some of the pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor: Probably the last superstar of the film industry, Ranbir Kapoor is the king of massive wealth and fortune. The Kapoor scion's net worth is $45 million which comes to Rs. 322 crore. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have recently moved into their new home - Vastu - which is a classic combination of vintage and modern.

Saif Ali Khan: The Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan is the custodian of the legendary Pataudi Palace. And just like the Pataudi Palace, the Sacred Games actor's Mumbai home is also as grand and majestic as it can get. Saif and Kareena recently moved into their new abode - Satguru Sharan, a building located in the Bandra. Their home is spread across four floors and boasts of some classic old world charm and opulence. Saif's net worth is said to be somewhere around Rs 1,120 crore.

Ranveer Singh: The man of the hour, Ranveer Singh's net worth is said to be around $40 million, which is approximately rs 300 crore, according to the latest reports.

Deepveer moved into their sea-view quadruplex Sagar Resham this year. The house is estimated to be around Rs 119 crore. The interiors of their house is a testatment to their love for all things colourful and vibrant.