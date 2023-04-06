Salman Khan at the press conference for the Filmfare Awards was every bit of sassy and his unfiltered self as one can expect. From facing competition from the younger fleet of actors to fee hike, Salman went brutally honest answering the questions at the press conference. He said that five of them will tire out the young actors.

What Salman said

"All of them are hard-working. All very focused. But the five of us are not going to give it up so easily. Ab five mein kaun hai (who are these five people)? Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki and Ajay," Khan said.

He went on to add, "We will give them a run for their money. We will tire them out. Hum logo ke picturein chalti hai, hum price badha dete hai. Woh uske chakkar me, jab hume nahi milta, price badha dete hai. Kyu bhai (We increase our fees after the success of our films. Now to combat that, these people too increase their prices when we are not available for films. Why?)" he further said.

At the press conference, Salman also spoke about Hindi films not working. He opined that only those films that are rooted and have emotion, drama, action and other flavours in them that work. He also said that if one is not making good films, it won't work. And called it a simple logic.