In a shocking incident, an engineering college student in Kerala who was also a Students Federation of India (SFI) activist was stabbed to death. The mishap happened in Government Engineering College in Idukki. The deceased has been identified Dheeraj, a Kannur native.

Another SFI activist seriously injured

The clash between SFI and Kerala Students Union (KSU) happened during the college elections. According to the latest updates, another SFI activist was also injured during the clash.

Meanwhile, students in the college have alleged that a Youth Congress worker named Nikhil Paily is behind the murder of the SFI activist.

Dr R Bindu, the higher education minister in Kerala condemned the incident, and she made it clear that incidents like these are showing the violent path which Congress has embraced recently.

SFI organizing protests all across the state

In the meantime, SFI is apparently organizing protests all across the state, in the wake of this heinous murder. SFI has called for an educational strike in Kerala tomorrow.

Shockingly, several students in the engineering college alleged that police officers who reached the college did not help them to take Dheeraj to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.