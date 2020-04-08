B-town's beloved 'Baby Doll' Sunny Leone has given a perfect start to the summers by sharing her sensuous bikini photoshoot, every day. The 'Jism 2' fame has been posting the pictures from Daboo Ratnani's photoshoot ever since the lockdown has begun. Her pictures are not only responsible for raising the temperature, but will also give you goals for a perfect beach body.

Making her debut through Ragini MMS 2, Sunny Leone became one of the most scintillating actresses of Bollywood. Her songs such as Baby Doll, Laila Mai Laila from Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Pink Lips, Supergirl from China and many more are the ultimate party anthems for everyone. Not only because of her sizzling looks, but Sunny is also famous for her big heart and bubbly attitude.

She has been co-hosting a love-themed reality show named Spiltsvilla with Roadies 1 winner Ranvijay Singh for years now which is highly enjoyed by the audience. Being on lockdown, Sunny has been entertaining her fans from her house. With interesting posts and quirky captions, Laila of Bollywood has been grabbing a lot of attention.

After posting bikini photos and giving out major summer vibes, Leone posted pictures donning a sexy black bikini in an army set up. Sunny shared the pictures from her Dabbo Ratnani photoshoot wearing a black bikini with a see-through olive crop top, flaunting her assets. Baby Doll actress' curves and toned body is a treat for sore eyes. She completed her look with bold red lipstick and wavey hair with golden highlights.

Captioning the racy photoshoot, Sunny wrote, " I heard there was an army draft coming !!!! 12 Days of #Summer . Shot by @dabbooratanani | @manishadratnani @dabbooratnanistudio #LockedUpWithSunny #SunnyLeone." Earlier this week, Sunny shared some more bikini pictures, flaunting her chiselled body. She was donning a peach coloured two-piece bikini suit. Sunny even gave a guilt-free pass to her fans and mischievously wrote, "It's ok to stare."

Check out her bikini photoshoot:

Jism 2 fame Sunny has been sharing a lot of bikini pictures on her Instagram with the hashtag #12daysofsummer. These pictures are clicked by ace Bollywood photographer, Dabbo Ratnani.

Sunny was seen in the song 'Crazy Habibi' with Diljit Dosanjh in Arjun Patiala which also stared Kriti Sanon. She has starred in many Bollywood movies like Ragini MMS 2, Jism 2, Tera Intezaar, Ek Paheli Leela and many more.