Pan India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, are currently shooting in Serbia for their upcoming action web series Citadel.

The duo recently took a break from the shoot and stepped out for clubbing. A video of them hanging out and dancing in a club has gone viral on social media.

Varun Dhawan, Samantha and Team Citadel meet President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia

In the viral video, Samantha is seen grooving to her own song 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa', while Varun too danced to a few hook steps.

Needless to say, the craze for the song Oo Antava is immense and OG queen Samantha Ruth Prabhu, recreating the magic was a sight to behold for her fans.

Earlier this week, Varun Dhawan posted a photo on Instagram with Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon'ble President of India. The entire Citadel India crew, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, can be seen in the photo.

Varun captioned the post, "Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma'am. Hon'ble President of India (sic)."

Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu was on the second and final leg of her six-day visit to Suriname and Serbia. President Droupadi Murmu, on June 7, arrived in the Serbian Capital and during her visit, she met Varun Dhawan, Samantha, and other team members of Citadel India.

Samantha and Varun will share the screen for the first time in Citadel India. It is a spin-off of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel.