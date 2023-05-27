The Indian film industry who's who came under one roof to kick starts the 2023 edition of the Indian International Film Awards (IIFA). The action begins on Friday with the IIFA Rocks, an evening dedicated to music and fashion, hosted by actor Rajkummar Rao and director Farah Khan. The biggest Bollywood night of the year who's who from the film fraternity put their fashion foot forward.

Esha Gupta looked sexy in the sequin figure-hugging dress

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta never fails to charm her fans with her sartorial choices, be it her sexy white high-slit gown on Cannes red carpet. And on IIFA Green Carpet the actress sported a shimmery grey gown and looked sexy in the sequin figure-hugging dress

Esha flaunted her boobs in a figure-hugging dress.

Netizens commented on her sexy and sultry dress.

A user said, "Indian Angelina Jolie."

Another said, "Is this the same dress from Fifty Shades?"

The grand finale IIFA Awards will take place on May 27, 2023, and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

This year, Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riteish and Genelia D'Souza, Sunny Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Fardeen Khan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza, Rashii Khanna, Sheeba Chaddha, Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh will also be walking the green carpet.