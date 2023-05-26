And the wait is finally over! Anushka Sharma's fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the red carpet look of the actress and on Friday evening, the actress made a head-turning debut on the Cannes red carpet. Anushka Sharma looks breathtakingly beautiful in a Richard Quinn gown.

Anushka Sharma has made her Cannes 2023 red carpet debut clad in a classy ruffled off-shoulder dress with a fishtail pattern, and we are officially hooked. Take a look!

Pictures and videos from her first appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival have surfaced online. On the red carpet, Anushka Sharma smiled and waved for international media with Andie MacDowell.

Fit check!

The actress exudes elegance in a Richard Quinn dress in classy ruffled off-shoulder dress with a fishtail pattern. She completed her look in a neatly tied high bun. Anushka accentuated her look with soft dewy sheen makeup and her smile added the final touch to her look.

Anushka is in Canned to honour women in cinema.

Fans were in awe of Anushka's fresh look

A user wrote, "Oh, my! Anushka Sharma looks stunning. I love this look. She didn't disappoint. Priyanka Kapadia Badani nailed it with one. Oh, I so wanna recreate this look, but don't have that hourglass figure."

Anushka Sharma in Richard Quinn pic.twitter.com/qWDxngOuST — rani chatterjee. (@softiealiaa) May 26, 2023

Another mentioned, "Elegant, chic and so her! @AnushkaSharma wears #RichardQuinn for #TheOldOak Red Carpet at the 76th annual #CannesFilmFestival. "

we need a word STRONGER than mother for this anushka sharma serve. pic.twitter.com/P47hErFNLN — pri. (@besabriyaaan) May 26, 2023

This opportunity came to her days after Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin at New Delhi's French Embassy.

Apart from Anushka Sharma, other B-town celebs who have made India shine on Cannes red carpet are Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sunny Leone, Vijay Varma, Atlee, Priya, Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal. Several social media influencers and entrepreneurs have also walked the red carpet.