The manager of a Gurukul in Karnataka's Mysore district was arrested after 18 girl students levelled sexual harassment charges against him, police said on Wednesday.

The Gurukul manager has been identified as Girish (40), police said. The students from across the state are studying at the Gurukul located close to the Infosys premises in Hebbal in Mysuru.

The Gurukul has branches in many cities in the state. The Gurukul provides free education, accommodation and food to girl students, who are below 18 years and come from poor backgrounds, the police said.

The incident came to light after a music teacher was appointed in the Gurukul. The music teacher observed the misbehaviour of the manager and reported it to the Child Welfare Committee with evidence.

Following the complaint, the Committee members paid a visit to the Gurukul and recorded the statements of the victim girl students. It was found in the preliminary investigations that the allegations against the accused manager were true prima facie. The girls have been shifted to the Observation home and the Bapuji Children's home.