Sex and the City fans are going to be over the moon as HBO Max has given them an early Christmas present. The acclaimed show is set to return as a limited series on the new streaming service HBO Max. That being said, the show's lead star Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha won't star in the reboot for one shocking reason.

The news of Sex and the City finally getting a reboot comes after years of rumors regarding a third feature-length movie depicting the life of the characters, which were earlier denied by Sarah Jessica Parker.

As per a recent report by Deadline, sources close to the show have confirmed that Sex and the City will return for a limited run, with an air date not yet specified. However, Kim Cattrall won't be a part of it. Back in 2019, Kim Cattrall told The Daily Mail that she had no plans to ever reprise her role as Samantha.

Sex and the City show details:

Sex and the City is created by Darren Star and was first premiered in the United States on June 6, 1998, and concluded on February 22, 2004. With 94 episodes in total, Sex and the City followed the lives of a group of four women -- three in their mid-thirties and one in her forties -- who, despite their different natures and ever-changing sex lives, remained best friends.

The rom-com drama had multiple continuing storylines that dealt with several social issues such as safe sex, sexuality, promiscuity, and femininity. Sex and the City featured Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes.

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker's feud:

The beef between Kim and Sarah goes back a decade, from early rumors of salary disputes to allegations of on-set cliquishness. During the 2004 Emmys, Cattrall chose to sit far away from her co-stars, fueling the rumors of her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

In an early interview, Kim said that she felt after six years that it was time for all of them to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and the City, but when the rest didn't show interest, she considered moving on from it.