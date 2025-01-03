The dense fog that has blanketed North India has caused significant disruption to travel plans. Visibility has been significantly reduced, particularly in Delhi, where the Indira Gandhi International Airport reported zero visibility. This has led to the delay of 202 flights and the cancellation of several others by airlines including SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Air India. FlightRadar24, a global flight tracking service, reported an average delay of six minutes for arrivals and 47 minutes for departures.

The airlines have confirmed disruptions on routes to Amritsar and Guwahati due to the adverse weather conditions. IndiGo issued a travel advisory highlighting affected routes, including Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Guwahati. Passengers have been advised to check schedules frequently, with warnings of potential cancellations if visibility remains low.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported Delhi's maximum temperature at 16 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, and a minimum of 7.6 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours. This marks the fifth consecutive cold day for the city, with temperatures recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius in the morning.

Rail operations have also been heavily impacted, with at least 24 trains departing from Delhi delayed. The Ayodhya Express was delayed by four hours, while the Bihar Kranti Express, Shram Shakti Express, and Gorakhdham Express faced delays exceeding two hours. The IMD forecasts dense fog for Delhi until January 8, with light rain likely on January 6.

This forecast is reminiscent of January 2024, which was the second coldest January in 74 years since 1951, when the maximum temperature capped at 21 degrees Celsius. The coldest January since 1951 was in 2003 when the average maximum was logged at 17.6°C.

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) remains a concern. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 309 at Lodhi Road, classified as 'Very Poor.' The air quality in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was recorded at 305 which is 'Very Poor' while in Greater Noida it was in the 'Poor' category of 290.

The fog and cold wave conditions have prompted the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration to suspend classes up to Grade 8 in all district schools until further notice. This is not the first time that weather conditions have led to such measures. In November 2024, schools were shifted online, and workplaces were advised to practice remote working due to severe air pollution.

The current weather conditions have also led to a political blame game with the BJP blaming Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai for his failure to control the situation and demanding his resignation. Rai hit back and accused the BJP-led governments in the neighbouring states of doing nothing to prevent air pollution.

Travellers are advised to prepare for potential delays or cancellations and monitor updates from airlines and railway authorities as North India grapples with severe weather conditions. This is a situation that has been faced before, and travellers are urged to be patient and prepared.