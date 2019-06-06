Director Nizar Shafi's Telugu movie Seven starring Rahman, Havish, Nandita Swetha, Aditi Arya, Anisha Ambrose, Regina, Poojitha and Tridha, has got positive review and rating from the audience.

Seven is a romantic suspense thriller movie, which has been written and produced by Ramesh Varma under the banner Kiran Studios. Cinematographer Nizar Shafi is making his debut as a director with this movie, which has received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Seven movie story: While investigating an enigmatic man named Karthik, a police officer is bewildered by the conflicting statements about his identity. Several young women seem to share a mysterious connection with him, and an old man claims that he knew Karthik as Krishnamurthy, who had died thirty years ago. What is the real story behind this facade of lies and deception?

Performances: Rahman, Havish, Nandita Swetha, Aditi Arya, Anisha Ambrose, Regina Cassandra, Poojitha Ponnada and Tridha Choudhury have done justice to their roles. But Regina and Nandita's performances are the highlights of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Seven has decent production values. Chaitan Bharadwaj's background score, picturisation, action and VFX works and KL Praveen's editing are the attaction on the technical front, add the viewers.

Seven movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's verdict.

#Seven : An interesting thriller.. 3 women claim the same guy as husband and file a police complaint.. How the mystery is solved is the story.. @ReginaCassandra has a meaty role and has performed well.. Among the 3 women, @Nanditasweta stands out.. Lot of twists and turns!

Just watched #7Movie ,Highlight of the film will be definitely @ReginaCassandra ❤ she just stunned everyone with her superb performance in the character Saraswathi

#Seven (Tamil) - 1.5/ 5. A poorly taken romantic thriller genre film with no redeeming qualities. @actorrahman just appears in 15 mins extended cameo role in this wrongly promoted venture. The newcomer male lead's performance was hard to resist. Simply Waste

#Seven Review - Illogical But Crazy Ride Mirchi9 Rating: 2/5 The major issue is those who go to the movie watching the trailer will feel entirely misguided. Also, it is not for everyone.