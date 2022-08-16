At least seven personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed while 34 others were injured, some of the very seriously, after an ill-fated bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down to a gorge near Chandanwari in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

The bus carrying personnel from ITBP, deployed for Amarnath Yatra duty, was returning from Chandanwari when the driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control over and the bus fell into a deep gorge.

Chandanwari is the base, or starting point, of the Amarnath Yatra. It is situated at an elevation of 2,895 meters, and located about 16 kilometers from Pahalgam town of Anantnag district.

The Amarnath Yatra which began on June 29, from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made was concluded on August 12 on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

According to a local news agency, the bus of Jammu and Kashmir Police carrying 39 personnel, 37 from ITBP and two from J&K Police skidded off the road by the river bed after its breaks failed. The ITB men were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.

Rescue teams immediately rushed to the spot

Reports said that a massive rescue operation has been launched to remove the injured person from the spot to the nearby hospital. Four persons died on the spot while three succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

According to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) at Anantnag, Ranbeer Singh, the personnel who were critically injured in the Pahalgam bus accident were airlifted to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

"Critically injured jawans airlifted to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, remaining jawans admitted at Anantnag hospital are stable," the DIG.

I'm deeply saddened by the tragic accident in J&K where 7 ITBP personnel lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the Bereaved. I stand with them in this hour of grief. We are taking care of the injured & wish for their speedy recovery: Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG ITBP. pic.twitter.com/U966IhgryD — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 16, 2022

ITBP confirms the deaths of seven personnel

Director General of ITBP Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG ITBP confirmed the deaths of seven personnel of the force.

"I'm deeply saddened by the tragic accident in J&K where 7 ITBP personnel lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the Bereaved. I stand with them in this hour of grief. We are taking care of the injured and wish for their speedy recovery", the DGP said.

News agency ANI has established identifies of the killed personnel as:

Head Constable Dula Singh (Taran Taran, Punjab).

Constable Abhiraj (Lakhisarai,Bihar).

Constable Amit K (Etah, UP).

Constable D Raj Shekhar (Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh).

Constable Subhash C Bairwal (Sikar Rajasthan)

Constable Dinesh Bohra (Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand).

Constable Sandeep Kumar ( Jammu in J&K

President, Vice-President express anguish

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed anguish over the accident in which seven ITBP jawans lost their lives.

"The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in the unfortunate accident at Anantnag, J&K fills me with sadness. My heartfelt condolences for the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured", the President of India tweeted from her official Twitter handle.

The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in the unfortunate accident at Anantnag, J&K fills me with sadness. My heartfelt condolences for the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 16, 2022

"Saddened by the loss of lives of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in a bus accident in Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured", Vice-President tweeted.

Saddened by the loss of lives of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in a bus accident in Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also expressed anguish over the incident.

Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2022

"Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest", Amit Shah tweeted.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम इलाके में आईटीबीपी के 39 जवानों से भरी बस के खाई में गिरने की ख़बर बेहद दुःखद है।



मैं घायल जवानों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने और शहीद जवानों की आत्मा की शांति की कामना करता हूं एवं शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2022

"Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel", Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.