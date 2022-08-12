This year's annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas concluded on Friday when Chhari-Mubarak, the holy silver mace of Lord Shiva, reached the holy cave, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed the "Samapan Pooja".

Two events, which were performed simultaneously, marked the end of the annual Amarnathji Yatra on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Mahant Deependra Giri, custodian of the holy Mace -- one depicting Lord Shiva and another Shakti Goddess Parvati, led the puja and other traditional rituals at the holy cave.

Traditional rituals and Pujan were performed chanting Vedic Hymn at Holy Shrine wherein Lord Shiva recounted 'Amar-Katha' to Goddess.

The 43-day-long annual Amarnath Yatra commenced physically on June 30 after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

15 pilgrims killed in devasting cloudburst

This year's Amarnath Yatra witnessed a devastating cloudburst followed by flash floods in which fifteen pilgrims lost their lives. 55 devotees were injured in the tragedy but all have been discharged after treatment.

14 bodies were sent to their families in different states while the cremation of one was done at Kashmir by the family.

15 devotees were killed as a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath in Kashmir triggered flash floods on July 8.

The cloudburst struck around 5.30 pm amid heavy rainfall. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three langars (community kitchens) where the pilgrims are served food.

Barring the incident of the cloudburst, the annual Amarnath Yatra passed off peacefully, and over 3 lakh visited the holy cave.

LG appreciates forces, and locals for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Yatra

While performing the "Samapan Pooja" Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity of the people.

"I truly admire and appreciate the selfless contribution of all stakeholders and citizens for making this difficult Yatra hassle-free for the pilgrims", said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor lauded the efforts of J&K Police, Army, CAPFs, Airforce, NDRF, SDRF, volunteers, doctors, health care personnel, political and religious leaders, Sant Samaj, Shrine Board officials, UT administration, Langar organizers, Telecom service providers, sanitation workers, ponywalas, pithuwalas, civil society groups and other related citizens from all walks of life for ensuring successful culmination of this year's Yatra.