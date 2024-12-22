Seven Indians injured in deadly Christmas market attack in Germany

Seven Indian nationals were among those injured in a horrifying attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, that left five dead, including a 9-year-old child, and nearly 200 injured, according to official sources.

Three of the injured Indians have been discharged from the hospital, the sources said. The Indian Embassy is in contact with the affected individuals and their families and is offering assistance.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the incident, describing it as a "horrific and senseless attack."

In a statement, the MEA said, "Several precious lives have been lost, and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims."

The Ministry confirmed that the Indian mission in Germany is coordinating with the injured and their families to ensure support and aid.

On Friday evening, a 50-year-old Saudi national, identified as Taleb A., drove a black BMW through the crowded Christmas market near Magdeburg's city hall. The car travelled approximately 400 metres in a zigzag pattern, causing widespread panic before being stopped by police.

Taleb, a doctor who has resided in Germany since 2006, was arrested at the scene. CCTV footage showed the suspect lying on the ground near the heavily damaged vehicle as police detained him.

Emergency services, including ambulances and firefighters, responded swiftly to aid victims. The bustling Christmas market was closed indefinitely following the attack, and local authorities have ramped up security in public spaces.

Authorities have revealed that Taleb held "Islamophobic" views and expressed dissatisfaction with Germany's treatment of Saudi Arabian refugees.

Interior Minister Nancy Fraser noted his ideological leanings, while prosecutors suggested his grievances against the refugee system could have motivated the attack.

Taleb was known for his activism as a "Saudi atheist" who helped women escape the conservative kingdom. He was vocal about his opposition to Islam and Germany's refugee policies.

Friday's incident brings to mind the Berlin Christmas market attack, where a truck was deliberately driven into a crowd, killing 12 people and injuring over 70. That attacker fled to Italy, where he was later shot dead by police.

(With inputs from IANS)