In a swift and stringent action taken by the UP Police after attempts were made to stir riots in Ayodhya has prevailed peace in the region. The UP Police arrested seven persons for allegedly dumping objectionable items, such as raw meat, threats torn pieces of holy books, and putting up inflammatory posters outside religious shrines.

The police officials acted swiftly and assured stringent action. Ayodhya IG KP Singh and SSP Shailesh Pandey said that Hindi Ayodhya Sangathan chief Mahesh Mishra along with 6 others were involved in the mischief and have been arrested within 24 hours of the act. The accused, all seven of them, will be charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), the police assured.

To ensure there's no disruption of peace in the communally sensitive region, the district officials met religious leaders and assured them that those behind the provocative act will be punished. There's heavy deployment of police officials across the city to maintain law and order situation in wake of the incident. The objectionable items were also removed from mosque premises immediately.

The Jahangirpuri riots connection

The mischief-mongers dumped objectionable items at four religious spots, including Taatshah Jama Masjid, Masjid Ghosiyana, Kashmiri Mohalla mosque and the mazaar of Gulab Shah Baba, in the early hours of Wednesday. The police were able to arrest the accused after reviewing CCTV footage. When probed, the accused said they wanted to express anger over the Jahangirpuri riots incident in New Delhi, where the Shobha Yatra processions were targeted on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The accused have been identified as Mahesh Kumar Mishra, Pratyush Srivastava, Nitin Kumar, Deepak Kumar Gaud, Brijesh Pandey, Shatrughan Prajapati, Vimal Pandey. Mishra was the mastermind of the incident.