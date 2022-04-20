More than 2 hours after the Supreme Court asked the North Delhi Municipal Corporation of Delhi (NDMC) to maintain the status quo and stop the demolition drive, the municipal body has finally stopped razing the alleged encroached properties in Jahangir puri. It is the same area where clashes broke out on Hanuman Jayanti. It is pertinent to note that the NDMC carried out the demolition drive even after the SC directed the municipal body to halt.

The demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri has not been halted despite a court order, according to a complaint filed with the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has ordered the NDMC Mayor, Commissioner, and Delhi Police Commissioner to be notified of the court's decision to halt the campaign as soon as possible. Dushyant Dave, a senior attorney, warned the court that continuing to drive against the court order sends the wrong message.

Nine bulldozers arrived in the neighbourhood this morning and began demolishing stores and other properties in the midst of a large police presence. The anti-encroachment operation was authorised when Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote to the mayor, requesting that he locate and dismantle unlawful structures built by "rioters."