In a tragic incident, at least seven people died and twenty others were injured when an ill-fated bus in which they were travelling plunged into a deep gorge in the Durbuk area of Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The vehicle fell into a 200-meter gorge while the driver was negotiating a blind curve.

Reports said that the ill-fated bus, carrying staff members of a school to a wedding function, plunged into a gorge in the Durbuk area.

"Seven passengers died and 20 others were injured when a private bus traveling from Leh to Eastern Ladakh fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge," an official of the Ladakh administration said, adding that the injured have been shifted to hospital.

Three choppers, including those from the Army and Indian Air Force (IAF), were used for the rescue operation.

Army's swift action saved many lives

Acting swiftly after getting information about the accident, the rescue teams of the Army saved many lives after the accident.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that in a swift and compassionate response, Indian Army personnel deployed near Durbuk, Ladakh, rendered crucial assistance following a tragic accident involving a civilian school bus today.

"The bus, carrying 27 passengers, lost control and plunged into a gorge approximately 5 kilometers from Durbuk. The accident was promptly noticed by the Indian Army troops in the vicinity, who immediately rushed to the scene and initiated the evacuation of the victims", he said.

Demonstrating remarkable efficiency and care, the soldiers quickly transported all 27 casualties to nearby medical facilities. The injured were initially evacuated to the Military Hospital and Primary Health Centre at Tangste, where they received urgent medical attention.

Army's choppers airlifted injured to Leh hospital

Recognizing the severity of the injuries, the Indian Army employed its aviation assets, conducting 14 sorties using Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Cheetal Helicopters to airlift the casualties to the Military Hospital in Leh.

Following an initial examination and treatment, 20 of the injured were transferred to Sonam Norbu Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh for specialized care.

One casualty, suffering from a spinal injury, was retained at the Military Hospital in Leh for an MRI and further treatment.

The breakdown of casualties is as follows:

Fatalities: 07 (06 initially, with one additional fatality post-evacuation at SNM Hospital)

Injured: 20 (Including 3 children and 17 females)

The prompt action reinforces the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army to supporting civilian authorities and providing immediate, life-saving assistance in times of crisis.

The humane actions of the Army personnel undoubtedly saved lives and provided much-needed relief to those affected by this tragic accident.