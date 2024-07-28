Eight members of a family including five children were killed in a tragic road accident when an ill-fated vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge on the Sinthan Top-Kokernag Road in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Reports said that the driver of the ill-fated Maruti Swift car bearing registration number JK03H9017 lost control and rolled down near Aarshan Hut, about 20 km from Daksum Naka in south Kashmir.

An official stated that all eight passengers died instantly. Due to poor network connectivity in the area, it took some time to inform the district administration in Anantnag. Once informed, medical, police, and CRPF teams, along with local residents, rushed to the scene. Sadly, all occupants were found dead, and their bodies were transported to SDH Kokernag.

Ill-fated family was on its way to Sinthan Top

Sub District Magistrate (SDM) Kokernag, Suheel Ahmad Lone, confirmed that the victims were eight members of a single family, including five children. The family was traveling from Kishtwar via Sinthan Top towards Marwah. Postmortem examinations were conducted at SDH Kokernag and the deceased, identified as residents of Kishtwar, were taken to their native village for last rites.

The deceased have been identified as Imtiyaz Rather (45), Afroza Begum (40), Reshma (40), Areeba Imtiyaz (12), Aniya Jan (10), Abaan Imtiyaz (6), Musaib Majid (16), and Mushail Majid (8).

A police official that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

LG, political leaders express grief over tragic accident

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his grief over the tragic accident. In a condolence message, he said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Daksum, Anantnag today. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members during this hour of grief. I have issued instructions to the District Administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected family."

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed shock over the tragic accident. He sought compensation for the families of the deceased.

"Shocked by the tragic accident on the Sinthan-Daksum road, where 8 people, including 5 children, 2 women, and a cop lost their lives. The Kishtwar-Kashmir road is tough and hilly. We must exercise caution and avoid rash driving. I urge the government to compensate the families of the deceased," Azad posted on his social media account.

National Conference also expressed grief over the tragedy. "Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound shock and grief over the fatal road accident at Daksum, where 8 people, including 5 children, tragically lost their lives. They extended their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for those who have suffered this immense loss," read the party's post on X.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) wrote: "Party President Mehbooba Mufti has expressed deep shock over the tragic loss of eight family members in the Daksum Sinthan Top accident that included five children. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. In these trying times, I urge the authorities to provide immediate compensation and support to the affected families. May the departed souls rest in peace."

"Deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Kokarnag that claimed the lives of 8 people including 5 children and a policeman," said the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC). "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. May they find strength in this difficult time," the party stated.